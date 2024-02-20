Wind Point’s Central Moloney snaps up Cam Tran

The combined company will be led by Chris Hart as CEO

Wind Point Partners-backed Central Moloney (CMI) has acquired Cam Tran, a Colborne, Ontario-based manufacturer of distribution transformers.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

The combination forms one of the largest producers of distribution transformers in North America with considerable capacity and diverse engineering capabilities, according to a release. It will employ around 1,000 people and operate eight transformer and component manufacturing facilities across North America, the release said.

The combined company will be led by Chris Hart as CEO. Cam Tran’s president Kyle Campbell will join the board of directors.

CMI and Cam Tran will continue to operate under the separate brands but will leverage the capacity across the combined manufacturing footprint to support each company’s customers’ growing demand.

“This is a natural fit and will enable both CMI and Cam Tran to better serve the growing demand for distribution transformers in North America,” said Hart. “The new, scaled platform creates a continental leader, with meaningful production capacity across the US and Canada.”

Wind Point acquired CMI in October 2023.

Pine Bluff, Arkansas-based CMI provides a full suite of customizable distribution transformers and transformer components.

Wind Point is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with around $6 billion in assets under management.

Winston & Strawn and Stikeman Elliot served as legal counsel and KPMG provided transaction advisory services in connection with the transaction to Wind Point.