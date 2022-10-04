Windjammer-backed VRC buys 2-20 Records Management

Windjammer Capital invests in middle-market businesses

Windjammer has over $2 billion of committed capital

Vital Records Control, which is backed by Windjammer Capital, has acquired New Jersey-based 2-20 Records Management, a provider of records storage and information management. No financial terms were disclosed.

VRC provides records management, document scanning services, storage, document management, & shredding services.

2-20’s locations include Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Tampa.

“We are excited for the 2-20 team and customers to join forces with VRC,” said Danny Palo, CEO of VRC., in a statement. “With this acquisition, we solidify VRC’s position as a national market leader in information management. Over the last two years, VRC has been rapidly expanding its product suite, and we’re excited for 2-20 customers to now be able to benefit from VRC’s platform while maintaining high service levels.”

Windjammer has over $2 billion of committed capital with respect to its control equity investment strategy, and since inception has completed over 60 platform investments and more than 160 strategic add-ons.