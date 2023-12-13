Windjammer snaps up biotech firm Bio X Cell

Bio X Cell was founded by Dr. Klaus Lubbe in 1997.

Moelis & Company LLC acted as financial advisor to Windjammer, and Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel

Based in Newport Beach, California and Waltham, Massachusetts, Windjammer invests in middle-market businesses

Windjammer Capital has acquired Bio X Cell, a New Hampshire-based producer of monoclonal antibodies for use in both in vivo and in vitro pre-clinical research applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

“BXC’s niche market leadership and mission critical, low cost-to-value product offering reflect the business model characteristics that have always been core to our investment strategy,” said Greg Bondick, managing principal at Windjammer in a statement.

