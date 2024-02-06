Windset Farms vets buyout interest from PE firms

Windset Farms, a family-owned Canadian greenhouse operator, is at the early stages of reviewing buyout interest from private equity suitors, sources familiar with the matter told PE Hub.

The company based in Delta, British Columbia, is being marketed off of C$60 million ($44.5 million) in EBITDA for the past year, said the sources. BMO Capital Markets is advising the company’s management team on a review that could result in a PE sponsor acquiring the company in the next few months.

With facilities in the US, Canada and Mexico, Windset Farms is the largest North American controlled environment agriculture (CEA) greenhouse operator, according to the company. It was formed in 1996 by brothers Steve (CEO) and John Newell (COO). With 2,500 acres of CEA indoor greenhouse facilities, the equivalent of 50,000 acres of field farming space, Windset grows tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, bell peppers and eggplants, among other produce found at supermarkets and commercial facilities.

The company operates two greenhouse facilities in Santa Maria, California, and Delta, British Columbia, with a combined 11 million square feet of growing space. Produce from the facilities is capable of reaching 125 million consumers in western US and western Canadian supermarkets and wholesale clubs.

Windset Farms and BMO Capital Markets did not respond to requests for comment.

Greenhouse deals

A recent buyer in the commercial greenhouse market is New York-based Blue Road Capital. In September Blue Road acquired NatureSweet, a competitor of Windset that operates five greenhouses in Mexico, from equity investor Silver Ventures, according to a report in affiliate title Agri Investor.

Another company, Novacap-backed Mucci Farms, also a Canadian greenhouse operator, received an investment from Cox Enterprises in 2022 that marked a move into sustainable infrastructure investments for the company.

The North American commercial greenhouse market size was valued at $5.89 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit $11.4 billion in 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.9 percent through 2030, according to Verified Market Research.