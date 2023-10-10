Windsor Private Capital to buy Bruce Telecom from municipality

Windsor Private Capital will own all of Bruce Telecom’s shares post the closing of the deal.

The Corporation of the Municipality of Kincardine has agreed to sell Bruce Telecom, a Tiverton, Ontario-based municipal telecommunications company, to Windsor Private Capital.

The all-cash deal reflects a purchase price of C$32.65 million, less disbursements and closing costs. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval, which is expected to take three to four months.

Windsor Private Capital will own all of Bruce Telecom’s shares post the closing of the deal.

Bruce Telecom provides the communities of Kincardine, Port Elgin, Tiverton, Southampton, Chesley, Paisley, Owen Sound and the surrounding region with a range of home and business land line phones, internet, TV, mobile services and a suite of business services, including hosted PBX.

The decision to sell Bruce Telecom is the result of an unsolicited, non-binding, conditional proposal from Windsor Private Capital to purchase the company, the Municipality of Kincardine Council said in a statement. The board of Bruce Telecom investigated and validated the offer and made a recommendation to the municipality.

“With the sale of Bruce Telecom, the Municipality will be able to reinvest the proceeds back into the community towards key projects that support quality of life,” said mayor Kenneth Craig. “The Municipality originally made the investment in Bruce Telecom at a critical point in time, to ensure that the community had access to telecommunications. Now, Council will determine how to best use the funds from the sale through future strategic planning and budget setting processes.”

Based in Toronto, Windsor Private Capital is an investment firm. Together with affiliates, it advises and manages more than C$3 billion on behalf of institutional and private investors.