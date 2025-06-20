Wise Equity-backed Special Flanges buys Vilmar
Vilmar is a Romanian manufacturer of engineered systems for industrial equipment.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
Vilmar is a Romanian manufacturer of engineered systems for industrial equipment.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination