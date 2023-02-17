WiseTech Global buys intermodal rail facilitation services firm Blume Global for $414m

Chicago-based WiseTech Global is a developer of logistics executive software

WiseTech Global has acquired Pleasanton, California-based Blume Global, a provider of intermodal rail facilitation services in North America, for $414 million. The sellers include Apollo Global Management and EQT.

Chicago-based WiseTech Global is a developer of logistics executive software.

Justin Korval, a partner in Apollo Hybrid Value, and Antoine Munfakh, a partner in Apollo Private Equity, said in a statement, “This transaction underscores the tremendous growth of Blume since establishing it as an independent company in 2019. By providing meaningful growth capital and strategic support, Blume’s management team was empowered to pursue an ambitious expansion strategy and successfully develop an industry leading supply-chain technology platform. We wish Pervinder and the entire team the best in this exciting next chapter.”

WiseTech Global’s customers include top logistics companies across more than 170 countries.

Headquartered in New York City, Apollo was founded in 1990.

Based in Stockholm, EQT was founded in 1994.