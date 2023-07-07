WM Partners buys supplements provider Allergy Research Group

ARG was founded in 1979

HPH III Investments, which is backed by WM Partners, has acquired Salt Lake City-based Allergy Research Group, a provider of hypoallergenic supplements. The seller is Kikkoman Corporation. No financial terms were disclosed.

ARG is a subsidiary of KI NutriCare.

ARG was founded in 1979.

“We are thrilled to work with ARG, which is well-positioned to continue gaining market share in the fast-growing healthcare practitioner channel and where through our operational toolkit across marketing, product innovation, sales, operations, finance, we can help optimize and grow the company as well as strengthen its footprint,” said Eli Minski, senior vice president of WM Partners in a statement.

King & Spalding served as legal advisor to WM Partners. Rothschild & Co served as sell-side advisor to Kikkoman Corporation.

Based in Aventura, Florida, WM Partners invests in the middle market. The firm targets the health and wellness sector.