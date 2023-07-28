Wolf Midstream sells 43% of Access NGL to Indigenous communities

Based in Calgary, Wolf is an owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada.

Five Alberta-based First Nations and Métis Settlements acquired the stake as part of the Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance

Wolf Midstream Canada has sold a roughly 43 percent interest in Access NGL Pipeline System to a group of five Alberta-based First Nations and Métis Settlements as part of the newly formed Northern Lakeland Indigenous Alliance.

The five communities participating in the Alliance are Buffalo Lake Métis Settlement, Heart Lake First Nation #469, Kikino Métis Settlement, Saddle Lake Cree Nation #125 and Whitefish Lake First Nation #128.

Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp supported the deal by providing a C$103 million loan guarantee to the Alliance.

“This partnership is a significant step as we evolve our existing relationships with Indigenous communities, helping create a foundation of long-term shared prosperity, stable and predictable cash flow and equity ownership for Indigenous communities in this important piece of energy infrastructure,” said Bob Lock, president and CEO of Wolf, in a statement.

Access NGL is part of Wolf’s previously announced NGL North system. It transports natural gas liquids from Wolf’s recovery facility located near Mariana Lake, Alberta, to the company’s feedstock separation facility in Sturgeon County, Alberta.

The NGL North system was completed in July 2023 and included more than C$80 million in Indigenous procurement.

Based in Calgary, Wolf Midstream is an owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure assets in Western Canada. The company has been backed by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) since its founding in 2016.

CPP Investments, Canada’s largest pension system, oversees Canada Pension Plan’s fund. The fund totaled C$570 billion as on March 31 2023.