Wolverine Capital Partners buys manufacturer Vital Plastics

Wolverine Capital Partners has acquired Baldwin, Wisconsin-based Vital Plastics, a maker of injection molded plastic products. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Vital Plastics President and Chief Financial Officer Matthew Fish said in a statement, “We are pleased to partner with the Wolverine Capital team. Of all the groups we interacted with, their team resonated most deeply with us given their straightforward approach and passion for building businesses. We are uniquely aligned in recognizing the attributes that have driven the company’s success: its loyal employee base and longstanding customer relationships, most of which date back multiple decades.”

Brian Pitney and David Carroll of Sands Anderson PC served as legal counsel for Vital Plastics. Dykema Gossett PLLC served as legal counsel for Wolverine Capital.

Based in Michigan, Wolverine Capital was founded in 2005.