We celebrate the dealmakers who have made partner, or managing director, or have founded their own firms, inspiring other women who navigate a male-dominated industry. They’ve often been the only woman in the room when working on deals. One common denominator of the women on our list is determination – killing it is in their DNA. Says Suma Kulkarni of ACON: “We don’t give up.” (Kulkarni also has a sense of humor: a tennis nut, she named her dog Boris Becker when she was a teenager.)

We also highlight the career progress of four alumni from previous lists. They’ve all ascended to partner, and they share with us how they got there. One of them, Tara Gadgil of Thoma Bravo, is refreshingly honest about the importance of resilience: “I’ve probably made every mistake in the book,” she admits. “Anyone in private equity has made every mistake in the book. If they are telling you otherwise, they’re lying.”

Are things getting better for women in finance? Gadgil is upbeat: “It’s never been a better day to be a woman in private equity.” Suyi Kim, of CPP, says: “We have a long way to go.” Those statements don’t necessarily contradict each other, sadly.

Our package also features a Q&A with Shannon O’Leary, CIO of the Saint Paul and Minnesota Foundation.

Without further ado, the Class of 2023: