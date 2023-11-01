Women’s Executive Network names Vertu Capital founder Melchior as one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women

She is the first woman to have founded a private equity firm in Canada

Lisa Melchior, founder and managing partner of Vertu Capital, has been named one of Canada’s Most Powerful Women: Top 100 for 2023 by the Women’s Executive Network.

Vertu’s Melchior, the first woman to found a private equity firm in Canada, is joined by female leaders across a range of sectors and endeavors, from activists to artists and entrepreneurs.

“I am incredibly honoured to be recognized together with such an inspiring group of women leaders. There is definitely no shortage of smart, bold and determined woman who are willing to be the change they want to see,” said Melchior in a statement. “In founding Vertu, it was important for me to show the next generation of women that we could do things differently, and be successful.”

Melchior, a former OMERS Private Equity executive, founded Vertu in 2017 to invest in enterprise software companies. Last year, the Toronto-based firm closed its inaugural fund, raising more than C$300 million. https://www.pehub.com/vertu-capital-collects-c300m-for-maiden-fund/

