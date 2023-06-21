Women’s fashion firm Jaya Apparel Group inks investment from BVG

The investment will be used by Jaya for growth.

Brand Velocity Group has made an investment in Jaya Apparel Group, a Los Angeles and New York City-based women’s apparel business. No financial terms were disclosed.

The investment will be used by Jaya for growth.

Jaya was established in 2009 by Jane Siskin and Jalal El Basri.

“Our partnership with Jaya marks a great milestone for BVG as we build out our Fashion and Apparel vertical with an exceptional group of entrepreneurs and visionaries,” said Steve Lebowitz, founding partner at BVG in a statement. “The Jaya team has built one of the most compelling franchises in all of fashion, and their enthusiasm to grow further in thoughtful and creative ways is inspiring. We look forward to hitting the ground running.”

Sidley Austin served as legal counsel and CohnReznick served as a financial and tax due diligence advisor for BVG. Kroll served as financial advisor and Buchalter served as legal counsel for Jaya.

Based in New York City, BVG invests in consumer products and services sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2019.