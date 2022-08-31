Wood products maker WindsorOne secures financing from Brightstar

Craig Flynn, CEO of WindsorONE, and his senior management team will continue to lead the company moving forward.

Brightstar Capital Partners has made an investment in Petaluma, California-based WindsorONE, a maker of fabricated wood products for interior and exterior applications. No financial terms were disclosed.

WindsorOne’s products primarily serve the rapidly growing repair and remodel market. Craig Flynn, CEO of WindsorONE, and his senior management team will continue to lead the company moving forward.

The signing of the transaction’s definitive agreement was announced on July 27.

WindsorOne was founded in 1972.

“With the completion of this investment, we are looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and working closely with Craig and the rest of the WindsorONE management team to continue growing this exceptional company,” said Roger Bulloch, a partner at Brightstar, a stateent.

Jeffer Mangels Butler & Mitchell LLP acted as legal advisor for WindsorONE along with financial advisor Wells Fargo Securities, LLC. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor for Brightstar along with financial advisor Nomura Securities International, Inc.

Brightstar invests in the middle market.