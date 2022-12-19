Wynnchurch acquires industrial equipment supplier ISS

ISS was founded in 2011

Wynnchurch targets the middle market

The firm has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management

Wynnchurch Capital has acquired Houston-based Industrial Service Solutions, a provider of manufacturing services. The sellers were Edgewater Funds and JZ Capital Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

ISS was founded in 2011.

On the deal, Greg Gleason, a managing partner at Wynnchurch, said in a statement, ​“ISS is a leading industrial MRO platform for rotating and process equipment with services that are critical for its customers across a wide variety of industries. We are excited to partner with Wade and the team to build on their strong technical and service offering to customers and grow the platform.”

Based in Rosemont, Illinois, Wynnchurch was founded in 1999. It invests in the middle market. The firm has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management.