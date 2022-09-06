XanEdu forms Scholarus learning

Also, XanEdu has acquired PLC Associates, which is backed by Frontenac.

XanEdu, a provider of educational content and curriculum services for K-12 and higher education, has formed Scholarus Learning, a portfolio of companies serving the education community. Also, XanEdu has acquired PLC Associates, which is backed by Frontenac. No financial terms were disclosed.

“The formation of Scholarus Learning is an important step forward in our growth strategy within the education sector as we expand our portfolio of complementary companies that provide industry-leading breadth of products and services,” said Michael Langdon, managing director at Frontenac.

The Scholarus Learning portfolio includes XanEdu Publishing, Education Elements, Tripod and PLC Associates. Together, Scholarus companies serve more than 1,800 schools in over 350 districts along with thousands of colleges and universities.

