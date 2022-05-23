Yeh joins Evercore as senior managing director for tech practice

He joins the firm from Citi where he was global co-head of technology investment banking and vice chairman of banking, capital markets and advisory.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evercore (NYSE: EVR) announced today that Herb Yeh has joined the Firm’s Investment Banking business as a Senior Managing Director in its Technology practice. He is based in Silicon Valley and will help lead and expand Evercore’s Technology practice, specifically Software.

Mr. Yeh joins from Citi, where he was Global Co-Head of Technology Investment Banking and Vice Chairman of Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory. Over his more than twenty-five year career, he has advised technology companies at all stages of the business life cycle, from growth to maturity, to create value through strategic M&A and raising capital in the equity and debt markets.

John S. Weinberg, Evercore’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We continue to see tremendous growth opportunities for the Firm in the Software sector, as powerful secular trends continue to drive new company formation, as well as opportunities and challenges for well established companies in every industry vertical. Herb is one of the most experienced technology bankers in the market. He is well-known for his creativity and analytical rigor with which he helps clients achieve their most important strategic and financial objectives. We are thrilled that he has agreed to join Evercore.”

Mr. Yeh added, “Evercore is committed to excellence, a long-term client-centric vision and an unwavering focus on always providing the best advice. Evercore’s culture and platform are a perfect fit for the needs of clients. I am excited about the opportunity to join the Evercore team and to help the Firm grow its world-class Technology practice.”

Mr. Yeh holds a JD from the University of Pennsylvania Law School and a BA in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania.

