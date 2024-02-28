Yellow Point’s Fresh Prep Foods adds Cook it Recipes to its kit

Cook it Recipes is a Montreal-based meal kit business.

Yellow Point invested in Fresh Prep in 2021

Fresh Prep is a meal kit delivery service company

Yellow Point is a Vancouver-based private equity firm

Fresh Prep Foods, a portfolio company of Yellow Point Equity Partners, has acquired Cook it Recipes, a Montreal-based meal kit business.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

This acquisition includes Cook it’s operations, facilities, inventory, equipment, trademarks and other intangible assets, according to a release.

Cook it will maintain its brand identity.

“This acquisition is a major step in our mission to empower Canadians to eat well and live better by delivering fresh, nutritious, and easy-to-prepare meals directly to their doors,” said Becky Brauer, co-CEO of Fresh Prep.

Yellow Point invested in Fresh Prep in 2021.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Fresh Prep is a meal kit delivery service company.

Yellow Point is a Vancouver-based private equity firm focused on investing in mid-market companies in Canada.