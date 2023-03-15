Yellow Wood-backed Beacon Wellness Brands recruits Tanzer as CEO

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Beacon Wellness markets and sells intimate wellness devices to mass retailers that include Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Beacon Wellness Brands, which is backed by Yellow Wood Partners, has named Lisa Tanzer as CEO.

Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, Beacon Wellness markets and sells intimate wellness devices to mass retailers that include Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens.

Beacon Wellness was formed last year by Yellow Wood Partners following the acquisition of the Clio group of brands from founder and CEO Jamie Leventhal who transitioned to the board of directors.

Most recently, Tanzer was president of Katie Couric Media Marketplace where she focused on elevating purpose-driven brands. Prior to that, she was president of positive lifestyle brand Life is Good.

“We are thrilled to have Lisa join Beacon Wellness as CEO during this critical stage of the company’s development and growth. Her valuable perspective and presence will help Beacon Wellness to harness our leadership position and drive the evolution of the intimate wellness category that our culture is seeking at this time,” said Jennifer Roach Pacini, a principal at Yellow Wood, in a statement. “She has extensive marketing, branding, operational, and financial experience having worked closely with leading CPG, entertainment, and media brands that will help Beacon’s products flourish in all channels.”

Yellow Wood’s portfolio of consumer brands include leading global footcare brand Dr. Scholl’s and Scholl International. Recently, Yellow Wood announced it would be acquiring the Suave brand from Unilever.

Based in Boston, Yellow Wood targets the middle market. The firm seeks to acquire branded consumer products that sell into a variety of consumer channels, including mass, drug, food, specialty, value, club and e-commerce.