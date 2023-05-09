Yellow Wood completes beauty and personal care brand Suave NA acquisition from Unilever

With the completion of the transaction, Yellow Wood Partners is creating the Suave Brands Company, a newly formed stand-alone business based in New Jersey.

Unilever veteran Daniel Alter will serve as CEO of the new company

Yellow Wood Partners has completed its previously announced buyout of beauty and personal care brand Suave North America from Unilever. No financial terms were disclosed.

With the completion of the transaction, Yellow Wood Partners is creating the Suave Brands Company, a newly formed stand-alone business created to support the Suave brand under the leadership of newly appointed CEO Daniel Alter, a 20-year Unilever veteran. The company will be headquartered in New Jersey.

On the deal, Tad Yanagi, a partner of Yellow Wood Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited about Suave’s ability to benefit from the growing consumer demand for value-based brands. There is great opportunity to do more with Suave’s leading brand awareness and consumer loyalty and to lead that effort we are pleased to welcome Daniel Alter as CEO. His and Yellow Wood’s deep branded CPG experiences will help Suave execute on new growth levers to build the business and identify new personal care brand acquisitions.”

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor to Yellow Wood on the transaction while Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP provided legal counsel.

Based in Boston, Yellow Wood Partners targets middle-market consumer companies.

To learn more details on this acquisition, check out PE Hub‘s recent interview with Yellow Wood’s Dana Schmaltz who gave his outlook on the M&A opportunities for the legacy brand and the sector.