Yellow Wood to scoop up Elida Beauty from Unilever

The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2024

Elida Beauty was formed in 2021

Based in Boston, Yellow Wood Partners invests in the middle-market consumer sector

Yellow Wood Partners has agreed to acquire Elida Beauty, a portfolio of brands from Unilever. No financial terms were disclosed.

The Elida Beauty portfolio includes Q-tips, Impulse, Caress, Tigi, Timotei, Monsavon, Brut, Moussel, Alberto Balsam, and VO5.

On the deal, Tad Yanagi, a partner at Yellow Wood Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited to work with Unilever’s Elida Beauty team on the carve out and lead these brands into their next phase of growth and expansion. Consumers around the world love these brands as they are an important part of their daily lives. We believe the Elida Beauty brands will flourish in the Yellow Wood operating model where our teams will work to build and enhance growth and accessibility of this new platform.”

