York-backed HLSG acquires healthcare linen firm Reino

Healthcare Linen Services Group is a provider of linen management services to the healthcare and hospitality industries.

York Private Equity made a strategic growth investment in HLSG in March 2022

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses

Reino Linen Service first opened its doors in 1943 in Gibsonburg, Ohio

Healthcare Linen Services Group, a portfolio company of York Private Equity, has acquired Reino Linen Service, a provider of healthcare linen solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Healthcare Linen Services Group is a provider of linen management services to the healthcare and hospitality industries.

“We are proud to welcome the Reino team to the HLSG family as we continue to execute on our M&A growth strategy, and we are excited about expanding and investing in the combined platform,” said Seth Pearson, a managing director of York Private Equity, in a statement.

York Private Equity made a strategic growth investment in HLSG in March 2022, the seventh in its middle-market private equity fund, York Special Opportunities Fund III, L.P., an $800 million dedicated fund raised in April 2020.

York Private Equity, the private investing arm of York Capital Management, primarily targets control investments in middle-market businesses. Since inception in 2008, York Private Equity’s middle-market strategy has completed over 50 investments with aggregate transaction value in excess of $4 billion.

Reino Linen Service first opened its doors in 1943 in Gibsonburg, Ohio. In July 2009, the company opened a second laundry facility in Brownstown, Michigan to meet the increasing demand of Michigan healthcare customers. Today, Reino Linen Service is one of the largest healthcare laundry operations servicing Ohio and Michigan, employing more than 400 people.