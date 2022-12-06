Yuan joins Angeles Equity Partners as operations VP

In his new role, Yuan will support the due diligence process and build and execute value creation plans.

Angeles Equity Partners has named Rodger Yuan as vice president of operations.

In his new role,Yuan will support the due diligence process, build and execute value creation plans, and aim to drive the Angeles portfolio companies to their full potential.

Most recently, he worked at McKinsey & Company. He has a doctorate in materials science and engineering at Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“Rodger is the most recent example of the exceptional talent we have recruited to our platform. He has a real passion for the industrial sector and demonstrable experience engaging with management teams on both strategy and performance improvement during his tenure at McKinsey & Company,” said Tim Meyer, co-founder and managing partner of Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “We are thrilled to add Rodger to our team and are confident he will contribute to our continued success.”

