Z Capital-backed Pink Taco recruits Miller as COO

In his new role, Miller will oversee operational strategy, financial management, quality control, and human resources for Pink Taco

Miller will be based in Pink Taco’s New York City headquarters

Most recently, Miller served as chief business officer at Alicart Restaurant Group

Pink Taco, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, the private equity fund management arm of Z Capital Group, has named David E. Miller as chief operating officer.

Pink Taco is a dining brand.

In his new role, Miller will oversee operational strategy, financial management, quality control, and human resources for Pink Taco.

Miller will be based in Pink Taco’s New York City headquarters.

“I am thrilled to join Pink Taco – a one-of-a-kind brand with its unique culture and intense dedication to delivering an unforgettable customer experience that creates a craving to return,” said Miller in a statement. “With extensive experience running high-volume, multi-revenue stream businesses and restaurants, I am confident I am well-prepared for this role and look forward to working with the team to continue to elevate the signature Pink Taco vibe, while honoring the core ‘rebel’ heart of the brand.”

Most recently, Miller served as chief business officer at Alicart Restaurant Group. Between July 2018 and August 2022, he was COO at City Winery. His previous roles include serving as regional vice president at Joe’s Crab Shack and COO and director of operations at NYY Steak, and director of operations of Hard Rock International.

Pink Taco was founded in 1999 by restaurateur Harry Morton, son of Hard Rock Café co-founder, Peter Morton.