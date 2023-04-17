ZCG-backed Eppinger Technologies appoints Struthers as president and CEO

Indianapolis and Germany-based Eppinger is a maker of OEM and aftermarket CNC tool products and precision automation solutions.

Eppinger Technologies, which is backed by Z Capital Group, has named Jason Struthers as president and CEO.

Indianapolis and Germany-based Eppinger is a maker of OEM and aftermarket CNC tool products and precision automation solutions.

Struthers succeeds Dean Glover in this role.

Most recently, Struthers was serving as a director of Flexible Robotic Environment. Previously, he was president and CEO of The Crosby Group. Earlier in his career, Struthers held various leadership roles at Kohler Co., IDEX Corporation, and Parker Hannifin Corporation.

“Jason brings deep leadership experience and an exceptional track record of driving growth across the global manufacturing industry,” said James Zenni, founder, president and CEO of ZCG, in a statement. “As Eppinger moves forward as a combined company with global reach, expanded manufacturing and distribution channels, and increased offerings for customers, Jason is uniquely positioned to further scale the business and achieve continued success. I look forward to working closely with him to deliver continued growth for the platform globally.”

ZCG has approximately $6.5 billion of assets under management.