ZCG buys medical supplies firm Unimed

Under the ownership of the ZCG affiliates, Unimed will expand into the global areas of marine markets, including super yachts, yacht management companies and manufacturers.

Unimed serves approximately 10,000 ships per year from 10 worldwide offices and access to over 2,000 ports

ZCG has approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management

ZCG has acquired Unimed, a Staten Island, New York-based provider of pharmaceutical and medical solutions to the maritime industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Unimed serves approximately 10,000 ships per year from 10 worldwide offices and access to over 2,000 ports.

Under the ownership of the ZCG affiliates, Unimed will expand into the global areas of marine markets, including super yachts, yacht management companies and manufacturers.

“Unimed has built a reputation for providing clients with exceptional value and essential, high-quality medical services, and there are a number of compelling opportunities in today’s fragmented maritime services market to grow its customer base and introduce new innovations,” said James Zenni, Founder, President and CEO of ZCG in a statement. “With Alan Kessman and the Unimed team, we look forward to leveraging new technologies and ZCG’s deep operational expertise to pursue the vast white space opportunities, further enhance customer service and ensure the health, safety and compliance of even more ships.”

ZCG has approximately $5.2 billion of assets under management.