ZCP-backed Twin Star Home recruits Gold as CEO

Twin Star Home, a portfolio company of Z Capital Partners, has named Mark Gold as CEO.

Most recently, Gold served as president and CEO of MAAX Bath. Prior to his time at MAAX Bath, Gold held senior leadership positions with Western Forge, Newell Rubbermaid and Black & Decker.

“Mark is keenly skilled at both collaborating with Twin Star’s retail and e-commerce partners in designing on-trend home products, as well as sourcing and solving for supply chain logistics challenges facing many industries,” said James Zenni, Founder, president and CEO of ZCG, in a statement. “Mark joined Twin Star late last year and we were patient in finding the right-fit for the next growth phase of the company. We are fortunate to have found an exceptional leader in Mark and look forward to our continued partnership.”

