Zywave, backed by Clearlake and Aurora, acquires Strategic Insurance Software

Zywave takes "a flexible, modular approach to all aspects of front- and back-office workflows and tasks" for insurance agencies," said Jason Liu.

SIS marks Zywave’s ninth acquisition in three years

The deal opens up opportunities for greater automation, efficiency, and profitability for the company

SIS serves 800 broker customers

Zywave, a Milwaukee-based insurtech company backed by Clearlake Capital Group and Aurora Capital, announced the acquisition of Columbus, Ohio-based Strategic Insurance Software (SIS), a provider of agency management systems (AMS) and customer relationship management (CRM) software for property and casualty insurance agencies, for undisclosed terms.

SIS was founded in 1995 and serves more than 800 broker customers. SIS’s Partner Platform agency management system provides client, policy, business, and financial management capabilities. The platform also offers communications tools, including marketing automation and a client service portal.

Zywave’s chief executive officer Jason Liu said the company’s primary goal is to enable profitable, organic growth for its customers.

“Many insurtech solutions have historically focused on back-office workflows, continually trying to stretch AMS functionality to serve the needs of modern, high-growth agencies,” he said. “Zywave has taken a flexible, modular approach to all aspects of front- and back-office workflows and tasks, enabling greater integration and application into all major workflows agencies need to scale their businesses.”