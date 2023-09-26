65 Equity Partners hires Pascal Heberling, Leon Brujis as partners

Heberling joins as co-head of Europe and will work alongside Alex Stirling, fellow co-head

65 Equity Partners, backed by Temasek, has appointed Pascal Heberling and Leon Brujis as partners.

Heberling has joined as co-head of Europe and will work alongside Alex Stirling, co-head, to jointly manage the European activities of 65 Equity Partners. He will be based in London.

Prior to this, he worked as a partner at BC Partners.

Brujis has joined as head of East Coast and will be based in New York. He will work alongside Alexander Fraser to extend the firm’s presence and activities in the US.

Previously, Brujis served as a partner and a member of the management committee at Palladium Equity Partners, where he led investments in the services and consumer sectors.

“Their joining comes at a pivotal moment for 65 Equity Partners where we see a number of exciting opportunities across Europe and in the US for family-led businesses seeking minority investments with a long term, supportive partner,” said Chong Lee Tan, 65 Equity Partners’ CEO.

65 Equity Partners is a global investment firm that invests in family-owned and entrepreneur-led middle market businesses in Southeast Asia, Europe and the US. It has $3.3 billion of funds under management and has offices in Singapore, London and San Francisco.

Temasek is an investment company based in Singapore.