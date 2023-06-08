ACP-backed Schneider Geospatial buys asset management software provider PeopleGIS

Schneider Geospatial is provider of geospatial solutions for the govtech industry

ACP invests in the lower middle market

ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas

Schneider Geospatial, which is backed by Align Capital Partners, has acquired Massachusetts-based PeopleGIS, a provider of asset management SaaS solutions focused on public works and permitting/licensing, which is utilized by local municipal departments.

No financial terms were disclosed.

“This is a particularly exciting opportunity for the Company since it serves as an entry point into the local government infrastructure market. We aim to become the clear leader within the land and asset management space, serving state and local governments across the country,” said ACP Co-Founder Chris Jones.

ACP acquired Schneider Geospatial in June of 2022.

Schneider Geospatial is provider of geospatial solutions for the govtech industry.

ACP invests in lower middle market. ACP manages $1.5 billion in committed capital with investment teams in Cleveland and Dallas.