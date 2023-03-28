Actis to acquire data centers in Latin America and the U.S. from Nabiax

This transaction is Actis’ seventh investment in the digital infrastructure industry

Actis has agreed to acquire 11 data centers across six countries in Latin America and the U.S. from Nabiax. No financial terms were disclosed. At close, Actis will become the sole owner of the data centers

Nabiax is a European data center operator owned by Asterion Industrial Partners and Telefonica.

Asterion Industrial Partners acquired Telefonica’s data centre assets four years ago will continue to own, operate and grow the European assets, while Actis will be the new owners of the data centers in the Americas, based in Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Peru, Argentina and a small exposure in the U.S.

The assets were originally built by Telefonica for both their own operations and for their own clients, and the company remains an anchor tenant under a long-term contract.

Mauricio Giusti, a partner in Actis’ Sao Paulo office, said: “We are delighted to deepen our footprint in the digital infrastructure sector with the acquisition of these anchor assets for our pan-Latam Data Centre platform. We are also excited to partner with Telefonica in the region as a key customer of the platform, while also positioning the data centres as carrier neutral facilities. Data centres are crucial in connecting communities, enabling economic growth, and in providing access to information and education.”

BBVA, Pinheiro Neto Advogados, and Linklaters advised Actis in this transaction.

Actis invests in sustainable infrastructure. Actis has more than $15 billion of assets under management.