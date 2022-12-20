American Pacific Group promotes Gaufin to managing director

Prior to APG, she was a principal at KKR

American Pacific Group has promoted Stephanie Gaufin to managing director.

Gaufin joined APG in 2020. Previously, she was a principal at KKR focused on buyout and growth healthcare opportunities. Prior to KKR, Gaufin was a vice president at Mainsail Partners. She started her career at McKinsey and Company and Altamont Capital Partners.

On Gaufin’s promotion, Fraser Preston, managing partner of APG, said in a statement, “Stephanie has played an important role on our team since she joined including driving significant value creation at portfolio companies. We are thrilled to support her continued growth within our organization and fortunate to benefit from her experience and strong leadership skills.”

American Pacific Group is a San Francisco Bay Area-based private equity firm with $1.2 billion of capital under management.