Angeles Equity-backed VisTech acquires automotive supplier Industry Products Company

VisTech, a portfolio company of Angeles Equity Partners, has acquired Piqua, Ohio-based Industry Products Company, an automotive supplier. No financial terms were disclosed.
VisTech is a noise, vibration, and harshness solutions provider to the North American automotive industry.
IPC was previously owned by various members of the Pautsch Family since its founding in 1966.
“This is a very strategic and synergistic transaction that creates meaningful scale and an exceptional set of capabilities,” said Sameer Patel, managing director at Angeles Equity Partners in a statement. “Combining IPC’s product portfolio and strategic manufacturing locations with VisTech will allow us to better serve our customers with a comprehensive set of differentiated NVH solutions.”
IPC is a supplier of engineered acoustic absorbing systems, water sealing components and cargo trim solutions for key automotive OEMs in North America.
Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.