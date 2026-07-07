Apheon to acquire frozen snacks biz Alma
Alma combines Foo Seng, a manufacturer of premium frozen Asian snacks, and Varachaux, a manufacturer of frozen meat-based and plant-based food components for food manufacturers and foodservice operators.
Alma combines Foo Seng, a manufacturer of premium frozen Asian snacks, and Varachaux, a manufacturer of frozen meat-based and plant-based food components for food manufacturers and foodservice operators.
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