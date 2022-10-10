Arbor-backed Bradshaw Home recruits Hair as CEO

Most recently, Hair was CEO of Hunter Fan Company.

Bradshaw Home, which is backed by Arbor Investments, has named Tony Hair as CEO.

Most recently, Hair was CEO of Hunter Fan Company.

Based in Rancho Cucamonga, California, Bradshaw is a provider of kitchenware and cleaning products.

“I’m very excited to be joining the team at Bradshaw Home and Arbor,” said Hair, in a statement. “The business has a rich legacy of driving growth through relentless focus on customers and consumers. I look forward to continuing that legacy and leading the business through its next growth phase.”

Arbor originally acquired Bradshaw in 2008, then sold the company in 2012 before acquiring it for a second turn in October 2021.

Arbor invests in the food, beverage, and related industries. To date, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America. Founded in 1999, Arbor has offices in Chicago, New York and Palm Beach.