ARC Financial closes take-private acquisition of Step Energy Services

ARC initially invested in Step in 2011

Prior to the take-private acquisition, ARC had a 55.2 percent interest in Step

Step has applied to delist its shares from the Toronto Stock Exchange

ARC Financial Corp has closed its take-private acquisition of Step Energy Services, a Calgary-based oilfield services company.

The previously announced deal saw ARC Financial’s ARC Energy Fund 8 acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Step that the firm did not already own for a cash consideration of C$5.50