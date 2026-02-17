As data center developers build for the future, private equity bets on infrastructure
KKR, Hamilton Lane, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, Kohlberg and Blackstone are among the firms investing in data center-focused infrastructure.
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group .
Issues with signing in? Click here
Don't have an account? Register now
KKR, Hamilton Lane, Morgan Stanley Capital Partners, Kohlberg and Blackstone are among the firms investing in data center-focused infrastructure.
Nearly there!
A verification email is on its way to you. Please check your spam or junk folder just in case.If you do not receive this within five minutes, please try to sign in again. If the problem persists, please email: subscriptions@pei.group.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination