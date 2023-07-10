Aterian-backed Allentown appoints Simmons as CEO

Simmons assumes the role as part of an executive transition, with John Coiro, Allentown's former CEO, transitioning to CEO Emeritus and remaining on the board.

Allentown, a portfolio company of Aterian Investment Partners, has named Charles Simmons as CEO.

Simmons assumes the role as part of an executive transition, with John Coiro, Allentown’s former CEO, transitioning to CEO Emeritus and remaining on the board.

Most recently, Simmons served as president and CEO of Thomas Scientific. Prior to this role, Simmons held a series of senior commercial roles at VWR International which has since been acquired by Avantor.

On the new appointment, Brandon Bethea, co-founder and partner of Aterian, and Daniel Phan, managing director said in a statement, “We are delighted to welcome Charles as the new CEO of Allentown. Charles is an accomplished CEO and has successfully guided private equity backed companies through substantial periods of growth. We believe Charles, paired with our management team and board members, collectively provide significant levels of executive talent to drive our organic growth and M&A focused strategic priorities. All of us at Aterian are thrilled as Allentown enters this new chapter under Charles’ leadership.”

Based in New York and Florida, Aterian Investment Partners invests in middle-market businesses. Aterian has raised cumulative equity commitments of more than $1.5 billion since its founding in 2009.

New Jersey-based Allentown is a biomedical research firm.