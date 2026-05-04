Audax advances bidders into second round of sale process for Nextech, sources say
Bidders have expressed interest in acquiring the commercial HVAC company at 15x EBITDA, valuing the company at $1.5bn
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Bidders have expressed interest in acquiring the commercial HVAC company at 15x EBITDA, valuing the company at $1.5bn
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