Breaded cheese curds maker Kaufhold’s Kurds snags investment from Sky Island

Dallas-based Sky Island invests in the lower middle market

The private equity firm backs North American manufacturing companies

Sky Island Capital has made a majority investment in Kaufhold’s Kurds, a maker of hand breaded Wisconsin cheese curds. No financial terms were disclosed.

Kaufhold’s Kurds was founded in 1995 by John and Scott Kaufhold.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Kaufhold’s Kurds and carry on the vision that the Kaufhold family has for the growth of breaded cheese curds in Wisconsin and beyond,” said Will Dobbs, a partner at Sky Island, in a statement. “Kaufhold’s is as authentic as it gets – picking up the fresh curds daily, hand-breading, and flash freezing to ensure the highest quality product and ability to ship nationwide. The product has a fanatical following and we are excited to support Renee and Anthony in this next chapter of the family business.”

