Brookfield-backed Modulaire Group acquires Mobile Mini UK

Mobile Mini UK is a supplier of steel storage and accommodation units

Brookfield acquired Modulaire in 2021

Modulaire operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the UK

Brookfield Business Partners portfolio company Modulaire Group has bought Mobile Mini UK from a subsidiary of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Stockton-on-Tees in England, Mobile Mini UK is a supplier of steel storage and accommodation units across sectors including construction, retail, manufacturing, healthcare, and education. The company has approximately 42,000 units, 375 employees and an annual revenue of approximately £80 million.

Modulaire Group, headquartered in London, is an infrastructure services company specializing in modular services. It has operations in 23 countries with over 290,000 modular space and portable storage units and 4,400 remote accommodation rooms. The company operates as Algeco, its largest brand, across much of Europe and the UK.

Brookfield Business Partners is a publicly traded limited partnership and the primary public vehicle through which Toronto-based Brookfield Asset Management owns and operates the business services and industrial operations of its private equity group.