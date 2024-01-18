Capstreet promotes Harrell to chief talent officer

Harrell joined Capstreet in January 2022 from Focus Search Partners, where he was a managing director.

Capstreet has promoted Kirk Harrell to chief talent officer.

Harrell joined Capstreet in January 2022 from Focus Search Partners, where he was a managing director. Prior to that, he was a managing director at Taylor Winfield, which was acquired by Focus Search Partners.

“Kirk’s expertise in sourcing talent has been invaluable to our portfolio companies as they bolster their leadership teams and look to grow, and we’re pleased to recognize his contributions to the firm,” said Rick Pleczko, CEO of Operating Executive Group at Capstreet in a statement. “Kirk continues to draw on his extensive network of candidates within a wide range of industries as he helps Capstreet better support our companies.”

Based in Houston, Capstreet invests in the lower middle market. The firm targets software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies.