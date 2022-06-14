Carlyle, GTCR-funded Resonetics acquires Agile medical device maker

Agile developments products and turnkey device assembly serving the electrophysiology and interventional cardiology catheter markets

This acquisition expands capabilities in medical device product development and finished device assembly

Resonetics, an engineering and manufacturing company for the life sciences industry that is backed by Carlyle and GTCR, has acquired Agile MV, which produces minimally invasive and interventional medical devices.

Agile’s expertise in providing these types of devices complements Resonetics’ existing product development capabilities in catheter-based delivery systems and implants.

“Consistent with our initial investment thesis for Resonetics, the acquisition of Agile strategically enhances our capabilities, and further establishes the company’s position as a leading service provider to interventional medical device companies,” said Tom Burns, CEO of Resonetics.

The acquisition furthers the company’s strategy to build a leader in micro-manufacturing for medical devices, targeting fast-growing interventional and minimally invasive applications across the MedTech industry.

“We have great respect for what the Agile team has built, and we look forward to our partnership with them,” said Sean Cunningham, managing director and co-head of healthcare at GTCR. “We expect to continue to aggressively pursue tuck-in acquisitions as well as more transformative opportunities.”

Agile represents the tenth add-on acquisition for Resonetics since GTCR invested in the company in February 2018, and the second since Carlyle’s strategic investment in Resonetics in December 2021.