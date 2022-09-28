Centroid invests in private golf and country club operator Concert Golf

Clearlake originally invested in Concert Golf in partnership with the founding management team in April 2022

Centroid Investment Partners has made an investment in Concert Golf Partners, an owner and operator of private golf and country clubs. No financial terms were disclosed.

Concert Golf is backed by Clearlake Capital Group.

Clearlake originally invested in Concert Golf in partnership with the founding management team in April 2022.

“We admire Centroid’s continuing commitment to growing the game of golf via their investment in TaylorMade and now Concert Golf,” said Peter Nanula, CEO of Concert Golf, in a statement. “It is clear that Centroid shares our passion for investing in the game, particularly in golf professionals and overall game improvement for each golfer at every skill level, and we welcome their participation in our next phase of growth in partnership with our lead investor, Clearlake.”

As a part of the investment, Kangmin Shin will join the Concert Golf board of directors as an observer. The company also announced the appointment of Paul Major to the board of directors. Major is a former CEO of American Golf Corporation and president of Los Angeles Country Club.

Concert Golf Partners is headquartered in Lake Mary, Florida.

Clearlake Capital Group was founded in 2006. The firm’s core target sectors are technology, industrials, and consumer. Clearlake currently has over $70 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 400 investments. The firm is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Established in 2015, Centroid is a Seoul-based private equity firm.