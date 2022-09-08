Charlesbank and Motive invests in financial and tech consulting firm Accordion

FFL exited Accordion via the transaction after surpassing its investment goals in less than four years.

Charlesbank Capital Partners and Motive Partners has made an investment in Accordion, a private equity-focused financial and technology consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

FFL exited Accordion via the transaction after surpassing its investment goals in less than four years. FFL made a minority investment in Accordion in 2018.

Moving forward, Nick Leopard, a founder and CEO, and the Accordion team will remain major shareholders alongside Charlesbank and Motive.

“We believe in the Accordion value proposition not only conceptually, but also in practice,” said Michael Choe, managing director and CEO at Charlesbank, in a statement. “We have known Nick and the Accordion team for years. We have entrusted them for numerous, critical CFO-related projects within our portfolio, and we know their expertise around the entire lifecycle of an investment is needed now more than ever. We are thrilled to partner with Nick and the broader management team to help support more PE-backed CFOs, while helping Accordion reach its full potential as an organization, growth company, and transformative industry innovator. This is also our first investment in partnership with Motive Partners and we are excited to work together to help Accordion reach the next level.”

The investment will help Accordion expand and scale its expertise and practices, which have grown to include operational and technical accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis, CFO-driven transformation, CFO technology, transaction execution, public company readiness, interim leadership, and turnaround and restructuring. It will also enable the company to further accelerate the pace of talent acquisition.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC served as financial advisor to Accordion on the transaction. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal counsel to Accordion, while Ropes & Gray LLP and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP provided legal counsel to Charlesbank and Motive, respectively.

Charlesbank Capital Partners is a middle-market private investment firm with more than $15 billion of capital raised since inception.

Motive Partners invests in software and information services companies based in North America and Europe.

FFL Partners targets the middle market.