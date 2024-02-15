Clarion Capital invests in public affairs firm Narrative Strategies

Narrative’s executive partners will maintain a significant ownership stake in the company and continue leading operations, with founding partner Ken Spain serving as CEO.

Clarion Capital Partners has made an investment in Narrative Strategies, a Washington, D.C.-based public affairs and corporate reputation agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

Narrative’s executive partners will maintain a significant ownership stake in the company and continue leading operations, with founding partner Ken Spain serving as CEO.

“The Narrative team and the business they have established fully aligns with our investment approach, market interests, and the value we place on collaboration, creativity, and discipline,” said David Ragins, a managing director at Clarion in a statement. “Narrative’s best-in-class team and exceptional growth trajectory – especially in the financial services, healthcare and life sciences sectors – attracted us to the business.”

Narrative was founded in 2019.

BrightTower was financial advisor to Narrative Strategies on the transaction while Williams & Connolly LLP provided legal counsel. Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP represented Clarion.

Based in New York, Clarion Capital invests in the lower middle market.