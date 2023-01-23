Clarion invests in TV production company Vin Di Bona Productions

VDBP is a creator and producer of the TV show, "America's Funniest Home Videos."

Clarion Capital Partners has invested in Los Angeles-based TV production company Vin Di Bona Productions. Also, Clarion and VDBP have teamed up to form entertainment company V10 Entertainment, which has acquired content production company Venture 10 Studio Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Vin and his team. VDBP is a legendary production company that has been a leader for decades,” said David Ragins, a managing director at Clarion, in a statement. “We have developed a thematic focus on investing in video content that can be effective in multiple channels including traditional TV, CTV and digital. VDBP is Clarion’s first step in building a new, industry-leading platform.”

VDBP was represented by Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein, Lezcano, Bobb & Dang, and Loeb & Loeb LLP. Clarion was represented by Paul Hastings LLP. Venture 10 was represented by Willkie, Farr & Gallagher, LLP, Salem Partners and White Zuckerman Warsavsky Luna & Hunt.

Based in New York, Clarion Capital Partners invests in the lower middle market.