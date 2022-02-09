Clearview acquires Portu Sunberg

Clearview Capital Partners has acquired Minneapolis-based Portu Sunberg, a provider of sales and marketing services to consumer brands and private label suppliers. No financial terms were disclosed. Clearview has merged Portu Sunberg with portfolio companies Infinity Worlds and Belmont Partners.

Stamford, CT, February 9, 2022 — Clearview Capital Fund IV, L.P. and its affiliates (“Fund IV”) announced today the acquisition of Portu-Sunberg Marketing, LLC (“Portu Sunberg”). Clearview Capital has merged Portu Sunberg with Fund IV portfolio company Infinity Worlds and Belmont Partners (“I+B”), to create a leading provider of sales and marketing services to consumer brands and private label suppliers seeking growth at top retailers and eCommerce platforms.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, Portu Sunberg provides innovative sales and marketing, creative services, data insights and account management to emerging consumer brands and private label suppliers. Established in 1977, Portu Sunberg has a well-earned reputation as a leading developer of brands at Target, with expertise across many product categories. The company expanded its eCommerce offerings to include representation at Amazon through its acquisition of Tana Sales & Marketing (“Tana”) in early 2021.

Clearview Capital sponsored the creation of I+B in June 2021 through the recapitalization of Infinity Worlds and Belmont Partners, in partnership with management. I+B combines the two companies’ expertise growing emerging brands and private label manufacturers at Walmart, Costco, Sam’s Club and other retailers. Portu Sunberg and Tana will join Infinity Worlds and Belmont Partners as divisions of I+B’s holding company, with each business operating under its existing brand in its respective markets. Going forward, the holding company will be rebranded to reflect the new combination, and the combined company will be led by David Sunberg, CEO, and Brandon Warren, COO, supported by a strong leadership team across the organization.

“We are very excited to bring together Portu Sunberg, Tana and I+B to create an industry leader with an exceptional reputation for client service and a demonstrated track record of growth,” commented Bill Case, Managing Partner at Clearview Capital. “Together, these companies provide unmatched expertise for launching and growing brands at many of the nation’s leading retailers, including Walmart, Target, Costco, Sam’s Club and Amazon.”

“Portu Sunberg was looking for a private equity partner that could help us navigate our next chapter of growth,” added David Sunberg, CEO. “When our team met the I+B team, everyone immediately recognized the opportunities to leverage our platform of complementary service offerings and expertise across a broad range of retailers and product categories.”

“I+B has built a strong reputation for combining insights and experience to strategically align brands’ products, pricing and strategies to match retailers’ needs,” said Brandon Warren, COO. “Combining with Portu Sunberg is transformational for the company, and we look forward to sharing best practices to accelerate our growth and provide greater value to our vendors and retail partners.”

