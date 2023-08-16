Coalesce Capital invests in compliance firm Examinetics

The legal advisors were Kirkland & Ellis for Coalesce and Morrison Foerster for Examinetics

Financial advisory services were provided by Stout and Houlihan Lokey

Coalesce Capital invests in business services companies

Coalesce Capital has teamed up with Freedom 3 Capital to recapitalize Examinetics, an Overland Park, Kansas-based provider of occupational health compliance testing services. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the transaction, Stephanie Geveda, founding and managing partner of Coalesce, said in a statement, “We back management teams who are building the platforms of tomorrow. Examinetics has an incredibly high-quality business model, driven by megatrends around increasingly complex regulatory and compliance requirements facing businesses. Today, Examinetics reaches more than 3,000 clients in over 18,000 locations annually, and we could not be more excited to partner with this team to deliberately scale this business, further enhancing the range of customers they serve and the value they can deliver to them.”

Financing for the transaction was provided by Bank of Montreal. Legal advisors were Kirkland & Ellis for Coalesce and Morrison Foerster for Examinetics. Financial advisory services were provided by Stout and Houlihan Lokey.

Coalesce Capital invests in business services companies.

Freedom 3 Capital invests in North American middle market companies.