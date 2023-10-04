Cornell and TorQuest-backed Si Systems acquires Elign Consulting

Elign is a US professional services company specializing in technology staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and workforce solutions

The acquisition expands Si Systems’ US presence, while also growing its tech-enabled staffing solutions offering with complementary capabilities as support

Cornell Capital and Torquest Partners invested in Si Systems in 2022

Si Systems, a portfolio company of Cornell Capital and TorQuest Partners, has acquired Elign Consulting, a Minneapolis-based professional services company specializing in technology staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and workforce solutions.

No financial terms of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Calgary, Si Systems is a provider of critical information technology talent solutions.

The acquisition expands Si Systems’ US presence, while also growing its tech-enabled staffing solutions offering with complementary capabilities as support. Elign will maintain its US headquarters and founder and CEO Linh Cravens will continue to lead the business as part of Si Systems.

“Elign is a trusted provider of IT and strategic business staffing solutions for a blue-chip customer base in the Twin Cities and across the country, and this partnership will enable us to provide critical IT talent solutions to more customers,” said Derek Bullen, CEO of Si Systems, in a statement. “As our first acquisition in the US, this represents an important milestone in our long-term vision to be the preeminent staffing solutions provider in North America.”

Last year, Cornell Capital and Torquest Partners invested in Si Systems, prompting the exit of Quad-C Management.

Based in New York, Cornell is a private equity firm with about $6 billion of assets under management. It invests across the consumer, financial services, industrials and business sectors.

Based in Toronto, TorQuest is a private equity firm focused of North American mid-market opportunities. It has more than C$5 billion of capital under management.